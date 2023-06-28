After student protests, Kolkata University put halt to new code of conduct

In the midst of the ongoing controversy over the proposed code of conduct for students at Kolkata’s prestigious Presidency University, Arun Kumar Maity, the dean of students, issued a statement announcing the dissolution of the existing disciplinary committee and a temporary halt to the implementation of any code of conduct.

On Monday, university students began a week-long protest against a drafting code of conduct that suggests that processions on campus be carried out only with the prior authorization of the institute’s officials.

Additionally, the rule prohibits students from providing audio and video clips of any university action to the media without prior clearance from concerned authorities. It also forbids students from smoking on campus.

The decision to suspend the code of conduct was made in reaction to recent student protests against its implementation, which prompted the convening of a general body meeting. General body meetings, which are held on an as-needed basis, serve as a forum for discussions between university administration and student groups.

‘The existing disciplinary committee is dissolved. Until the next general body meeting, no code of conduct will be implemented,’ the statement issued by Presidency University read.

The Student Federation of India (SFI), the student branch of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which dominates the university’s Students’ Council, staged protests and even congregated outside the dean’s office.

‘The SFI Presidency University Unit has been proactive in addressing concerns related to the code of conduct and surveillance within the institution. In response to negative feedback received through a student feedback form circulated by the student body, SFI took action by presenting a deputation, highlighting specific points of contention within the code of conduct,’ Anandarupa Dhar, President, SFI Presidency University Unit said.

‘The authorities have responded positively to the SFI’s efforts. They have assured the student body that the existing rules will be implemented as planned, while the new rules in the code of conduct will not be implemented. Additionally, in response to concerns about surveillance, the authorities have clarified that CCTV cameras will be solely used for security purposes and not for invasive monitoring,’ Anandarupa Dhar said.