Honda unveils 2024 Honda CB300R: Details

Mumbai: Japanese automaker, Honda has unveiled its 2024 CB300R. The bike is offered in two colours- Matte Black Metallic and Pearl Dusk Yellow. The bike will be launched in India later this year.

The 2024 Honda CB300R is equipped with 286cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 30.70 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

The bike is equipped with an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock suspension at the rear. Braking duties are carried out integrated petal-type discs on both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop 110/70R-17 section front and 150/60R-17 section rear tyres.