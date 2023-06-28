Mosquito breeding larvae found in 226 schools

During a special sweep in Delhi, officials discovered mosquito larvae breeding on the campuses of 226 schools. They stated that a total of 2,556 schools and educational institutions were inspected across the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 12 zones. Mosquito larvae breeding was discovered on the grounds of 226 schools. The larvae were destroyed, 197 legal notifications were issued, and 45 prosecutions were carried out, according to the MCD.

The MCD sponsored a campaign to rid schools and educational institutions of mosquito breeding grounds. According to the statement, mosquito larvae breeding was discovered at DPS School Sunder Nagar, Siwas Public School, Sangam Vihar, Qaumi Senior Secondary School, Shahi Idgah Sadar Bazar, Vivekananda Public School, Anand Vihar, Hope Hall Middle School, R K Puram, and other schools. Heads of schools and educational institutions were instructed to take preventive steps to control mosquito breeding on their grounds.