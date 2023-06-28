To promote adventure tourism J&K Tourism Department will join hands with VM Sports

An official source for the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department said on Tuesday that the department will collaborate with the VM Sports Foundation to promote adventure and motorsports in the union territory and encourage local youngsters in these disciplines.

The foundation will collaborate and associate at all levels to make the union territory’s sports canvas a lively hub of adventure and rally sports. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism and Culture, met with the VM Sports Foundation to discuss the promotion of adventure and motorsports in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a source .

According to him, the foundation representatives, led by Vamcy Merla, wished to collaborate with the department on programmes promoting adventure and motorsports in the area.The secretary requested that the foundation train local J-K kids in motorsports activities and stage off-road events in order to exploit the untapped sports potential of young children in this field.

Shah praised the VM foundation for its efforts in promoting motorsports in India and around the world. He requested that the foundation develop a comprehensive action plan for honing the talents of the union territory’s youngsters in such areas. While stating his desire to see adventure activities at the grassroots level, Shah envisions the restoration of sports culture throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

The secretary discussed with the group his conviction in the potential of sports to energise young and promote sports tourism, which in turn produces a strong economic chain that benefits stakeholders and the local population.

Shah promised aggressive attempts to revive the popular Mughal road rally in J-K, a national off-road activity with a large following of racing lovers from around the country.

Ashwin Naik, Lokesh Gowda, and Amrit Pal Singh Bali, national names in rally and sports writing, were also present at the meeting and briefed the secretary tourism on the operation of motorsports and the VM foundation.