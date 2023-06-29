Eid Special: Delicious Bombay Tawa Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

– 500 grams boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Marination:

– 2 tablespoons yogurt

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix the chicken with all the marination ingredients. Make sure the chicken is well coated. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes, or you can refrigerate it overnight for better flavor.

2. Heat oil in a large pan or tawa on medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.

3. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

4. Now, add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

5. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes until the spices are well combined and aromatic.

6. Add marinated chicken to the pan and cook on medium heat until it turns golden brown and is cooked through. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

7. Once the chicken is cooked, squeeze fresh lemon juice over it and mix well.

8. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

9. Serve the delicious Bombay tawa chicken hot with naan, roti, or steamed rice.

Enjoy the flavorful and aromatic Bombay tawa chicken, a popular dish from the streets of Mumbai!