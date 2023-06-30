Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India win eighth title

Busan: In Kabaddi, Indian team won the title at Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea. India defeated Iran by ’42-32’. This was India’s eighth title in nine editions.

India have won 7 of the 8 Asian Kabaddi Championship editions played so far. Iran won the title once, in 2003.

Earlier in the day, India had beaten Hong Kong 64-20 to end the league stage of the tournament undefeated. Earlier in the tournament, India beat Japan by ‘62-17’, Korea by ‘76-13’, Iran by ’33-28 and defeated Chinese Taipei by ‘53-19’.