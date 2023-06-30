Banks to remain shut for 15 days in July: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 15 days in next month. This includes second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2023:

July 2, 2023: Sunday

July 5, 2023: Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

July 6, 2023: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day- Banks to remain closed in Mizoram

July 8, 2023: Second Saturday

July 9, 2023: Sunday

July 11, 2023: Ker Puja- Banks to remain closed in Tripura

July 13, 2023: Bhanu Jayanti- Banks to remain closed in Sikkim

July 16, 2023: Sunday

July 17, 2023: U Tirot Sing Day- Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya

July 21, 2023: Drukpa Tshe-zi – Banks to remain closed in Sikkim

July 22, Fourth Saturday

July 23, 2023: Sunday

July 28, 2023: Ashoora – Banks to remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir

July 29, 2023: Muharram (Tajiya)

July 30, 2023: Sunday