FIFA Men’s Football Rankings: India climbs to 100th spot

New Delhi: In football, the Indian men’s team improved their ranking. Indian senior men’s football team has climbed to the 100th spot in the latest FIFA Men’s Football Rankings. In the latest FIFA Rankings, India is at number 100 with 1204.90 points.

India recently won their second Intercontinental Cup title, defeating Lebanon by 2-0 in the title clash in Bhubaneswar. India will face Lebanon in the semifinal of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on July 1 in Bengaluru. India has previously won this competition eight times in the years 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. India is the most successful team in the history of this competition.

Argentina is in the top position in the ranking with 1843.73 points. Argentina is followed by France and Brazil. England is the fourth spot and Belgium slipped down by one place to reach the fifth spot. The 2023 UEFA Nations League runners-up Croatia is in the sixth spot while the Netherlands slipped to seventh. Italy (eighth spot), Portugal (ninth spot) and 2023 UEFA Nations League winners Spain (10th spot) have retained their respective positions.