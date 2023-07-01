In-laws chopped hair of Rajasthan woman, beaten up, labelled as ‘witch’

According to authorities, a 22-year-old married woman from the Rajasthani area of Bhilwara was cruelly abused and called a witch by her in-laws in the Ajmer district. The victim’s hair was cut, and she endured burning, asphalt, and charcoal torture.

In charge of Jahajpur police station According to Rajuram Palasia, the woman’s father who resides in Jahajpur has complained. The victim’s father claims that she married a man in Sarwad village and gave birth to a son a year later.

‘After that, the behaviour of the in-laws started changing and they started fighting with the woman. They also stopped sending her to her parents’ house,’ the complainant said.

According to the complaint, the victim’s father learned on June 24 that her daughter’s in-laws had cut her hair and referred to her as a ‘witch’ He claimed that she had been stoned and that after that, her health got worse. When the parents and police arrived at her daughter’s in-laws’ home on June 26, they discovered that she need medical assistance.

She is currently receiving care at a hospital in Jahazpur. According to the police, the victim has not yet provided a statement, and depending on that statement, action will be taken against the accused. A police team would go to Sarwad village to do additional research after filing a case and registering it.