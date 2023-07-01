To stop robberies, Delhi traders utilise GPS systems in their cash bags

Traders in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk have developed a novel strategy to combat the rise in robberies and thefts in the nation’s capital.

Traders in Sarafa Bazar have installed GPS systems in the bags used for cash and precious metal transactions in the market as part of an initiative launched by the Bullion Market Association. By being able to track the flow of money and priceless objects, they can be sure that if a bag containing their belongings is taken, its position can be determined and the thieves can be caught.

According to Yogesh Singhal, president of the Bullion Market Association, Sarafa Bazar is Delhi’s biggest market and sees daily transactions of millions of rupees. Traders will be able to follow movements thanks to the GPS trackers implanted in the bags containing valuables.

According to Yogesh Singhal, using the GPS device is really easy. The device may run for up to three days after being charged, and a mobile application allows the user to track its location through satellite. On the mobile device, the real-time location information will never stop updating. This item has a price tag of Rs 2000.

Since thieves frequently escape after stealing a bag and might not be aware of the presence of such a GPS gadget, traders feel that this device will successfully discourage robbery incidents.