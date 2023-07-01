West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose to visit the violence-hit areas of Cooch Behar district

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose is expected to visit the violence-torn districts of Dinhata in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, where a man was murdered in a shooting incident on June 27 ahead of panchayat elections, according to an official source.

Bose, who is on a tour to the state’s northern areas, said he may visit with the families of the deceased and speak with witnesses to the Dinhata conflict. On Tuesday morning, one person was murdered and four others were injured in a shooting incident between two groups of individuals in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district. According to a senior police officer, at least four persons have been detained for their apparent involvement in the homicide.

Bose, who refers to himself as the “ground zero governor,” said on Thursday that he will continue to visit violent areas to have firsthand knowledge of what is going on. Last month, widespread violence over the filing of nominations for rural elections killed at least eight people and injured numerous others across the state.