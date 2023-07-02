Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,320. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Gold prices increased by Rs20 in major Indian cities on Sunday. 1 gram of 22 carat metal costs Rs 5,415. 1 gram of 24 carat gold costs Rs 5,907.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 57,962 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 52 or 0.09%. Silver futures settled Rs 113 per kg or 0.16% lower at Rs 69,483.

Also Read: Mallorca Championships 2023: India’s Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP title

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,915.70 per troy ounce, down $2.20 or 0.11% while Silver futures were trading at $22.795, down $0.003 or 0.1%.