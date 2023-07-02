Indian air carrier announces new international flight services

Mumbai: India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo has launched new flight services to Abu Dhabi from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The flight services will begin on these routes on July 12, 2023, and August 11, 2023, respectively.

The new flights will operate daily and will depart from Lucknow at 18:20 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 20:55. The flight on return will depart from Abu Dhabi at 21:55 and arrive in Lucknow at 03:25.

IndiGo will launch new flights between Ahmedabad and Abu Dhabi, effective August 11, 2023. These new flights will operate daily and will depart from Ahmedabad at 20:00 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 21:35. The flight on return will depart from Abu Dhabi at 22:35 and arrive in Ahmedabad at 03:10.

At present, IndiGo operates flights to Abu Dhabi from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad.