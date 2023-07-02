Jet fuel price rises to Rs 90,779.88 Per Kilolitre

Mumbai: The price of Jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was hiked by 1.65% or Rs 1,476.79 per kilolitre. Now the price stands at Rs 90,779.88 per kilolitre. This is the first increase in rate after fourth months of reduction.

Jet fuel prices had been cut on previous four monthly revisions that happen on the first of every month. ATF prices were last reduced by Rs 6,632.25 per kl on June 1.

Also Read: Vistara Monsoon Sale: Vistara offers tickets at Rs 1,499

ATF prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month. The price is revised based on rates of benchmark international oil rates in the previous fortnight. Jet fuel price make up almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.