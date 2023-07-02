NEWS

UAE announces mega sale with 75% discounts

Jul 2, 2023, 03:38 pm IST

Sharjah: Discounts up to 75% on wide range of products were announced in Sharjah.  Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 started on Saturday, July 1. Shoppers will get  discounts ranging from 25% to 75% on international brands at shopping malls and stores across the emirate.

The 65-day mega sale is organized by the  Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Shoppers spending Dh100 or more will have a chance to win a wide range of prizes. The Sharjah Chamber has allocated vouchers worth over Dh100,000, as well as hotel packages, tourist packages, and a grand draw for a brand-new Nissan Patrol 2023.

 

 

 

