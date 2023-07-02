UAE announces mega sale with 75% discounts

Sharjah: Discounts up to 75% on wide range of products were announced in Sharjah. Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 started on Saturday, July 1. Shoppers will get discounts ranging from 25% to 75% on international brands at shopping malls and stores across the emirate.

The 65-day mega sale is organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Shoppers spending Dh100 or more will have a chance to win a wide range of prizes. The Sharjah Chamber has allocated vouchers worth over Dh100,000, as well as hotel packages, tourist packages, and a grand draw for a brand-new Nissan Patrol 2023.