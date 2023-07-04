After meeting with PM, Uttarakhand CM says, won’t delay Uniform Civil Code implementation

Tuesday, Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his home in New Delhi to discuss the draught of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as well as concerns pertaining to irrigation and drinking water. After the meeting with PM Modi, Dhami stated that although he hadn’t seen the final UCC draught, he wouldn’t postpone the implementation process.

‘We haven’t received the UCC committee draft in complete form. We won’t delay anything, but won’t be in haste,’ he said.

Along with projects for irrigation and drinking water, the Uttarakhand chief minister briefed PM Modi on the state’s high number of pilgrims.

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the chairperson of the Uttarakhand UCC Drafting Committee, travelled with Chief Minister Dhami, who on Tuesday marked the end of his second year in office.

The meeting will take place in the midst of a heated discussion about the country’s adoption of the Uniform Civil Code.

According to sources, the draught of the Centre’s law may be modelled after the one for Uttarakhand.

Sources said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met in New Delhi late on Monday night to discuss the UCC.

According to sources, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai also attended the conference. On Sunday, CM Dhami stated that the draught would soon be submitted by the expert team looking at the UCC.

‘As per the promise made to the state’s people, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon, the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!’ he tweeted earlier.