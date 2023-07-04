Amol Muzumdar set to become Indian women’s cricket team head coach

Amol Muzumdar, a domestic stalwart, is expected to become the Indian women’s cricket head coach after impressing the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) the most during the short-listed candidates’ interviews in Mumbai on Monday. Muzumdar’s 90-minute presentation impressed the CAC, which included Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik.

Former Durham coach Jon Lewis and Tushar Arothe, who previously served as India’s head coach before quitting in 2018, were also questioned. The news comes just days before India’s visit of Bangladesh begins. Since Ramesh Powar’s dismissal in December of last year, India has been without a head coach. Muzumdar, who was most recently the head coach of the Mumbai Ranji squad and has previously worked with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the South African national team, was the only one who arrived in person for the interview.

Muzumdar’s first assignment will be a tour to Bangladesh, which will start on July 9. In Mirpur, India will play three T20s and as many ODIs. In the last five years, the Indian women’s team has frequently lost high-stakes games from a winning position and has yet to win a world title. Muzumdar, who is anticipated to sign a two-year contract, will be expected to lead the squad to an elusive ICC title in Bangladesh next year, when the T20 World Cup is held in September and October.