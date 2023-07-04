Bengali police seize weapons, ammunition ahead of panchayat polls

In the midst of continuous pre-election violence, a significant cache of firearms and other ammunition has been found in Bengal, which is heading to the polls. For having these weapons and ammunition, the police have detained a man.

Only four days had passed before the state’s Panchayat elections when the arrest and seizure took place in north Bengal. The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police carried out targeted searches and seized weapons from the Islampur area of the North Dinajpur district. Five semi-automatic pistols, ten magazines, three one-shotters, and 180 live rounds of ammunition, according to STF sources, have all been taken by police.

‘A case has been registered under the Arms Act at the Goalpokher Police Station. The police will examine the source of these weapons and where they are headed for. One person, identified as Alam, was arrested during the raid. He is being interrogated by the STF,’ the sources said.

‘A special raid has been conducted by a team of the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police on secret and credible source information at the house of one Alam in the Islampur Police district today,’ an STF officer told India Today TV.