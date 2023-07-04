Forex violation case: Tina Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate

A day after her husband recorded his statement in the case filed under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife and seasoned Bollywood actress Tina Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules.

Anil Ambani had previously given a statement in the matter to the central agency on Monday in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area. Ambani had previously testified before the Enforcement Directorate in 2020 on the Yes Bank loan kickbacks case, which resulted in the arrest of the bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor.

There are still questions about the case in which Ambani appeared.

Anil Ambani received some comfort from the Bombay High Court in September of last year when it ordered the Income Tax division not to pursue any coercive measures against him in connection with a Rs 420 crore tax evasion case.