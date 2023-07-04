In Jodhpur’s government hospital, mental patients report rats gnaw at feet

The administration on Monday formed an inquiry committee to investigate into the claims that rats were repeatedly biting the feet of patients in the MDM Hospital’s psychiatry department.

At least four mentally ill patients’ families have recently reported similar instances, which prompted Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital administration to step in.

Dilip Kachhwaha, Principal and Controller of SN Medical College and associated group of hospitals in Jodhpur, stated, ‘We have formed a committee, which will first determine if the injuries sustained by the patients in the psychiatry department have been caused by rats or due to any other reason.’

The hospital administration has been instructed to take legal action against Rajasthan Pest Control, the organisation in charge of pest control in the hospital, even as necessary steps will be made based on the report. said Kachhwaha.

The management said that, given the medical conditions of the patients, it had decided to evacuate the mental unit since there are risks associated with spraying pesticides there.

Rats have taken up residence in the MDM hospital, the largest government hospital in the Jodhpur division, thanks to ongoing building work and food trash that has been left lying around on the floor.

According to hospital sources, the rat population at the hospital has been steadily growing as a result of the unclean surroundings and open pits and craters, but neither the administration nor the pest control company have taken any action.

The director of the department of psychiatry stated that before to the most recent event, he had alerted the management of the growing rat population in the hospital.