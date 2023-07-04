Pak Woman comes to India with 4 kids to meet PUBG partner

Officials stated on Tuesday that police apprehended a Pakistani woman who was unlawfully residing in Greater Noida with a man she met through the online game PUBG. Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Jacobabad in Pakistan, illegally entered India through Nepal with her four children.

The police have also arrested a man named Sachin and his father, both of whom live in Greater Noida, for allegedly harbouring them for 50 days. The cops have detained the woman’s four children. Seema and Sachin met in 2019 through the online game platform PUBG. They began corresponding online and soon fell in love. They began living together in Greater Noida’s Rabupura neighbourhood once Seema arrived.Seema has a Pakistani husband who works in Dubai.

Separate teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) examined the Pakistani woman in the case.