Quick and Easy Vegetable Noodles Recipe

Ingredients:

– 200 grams noodles (any variety, such as wheat or rice noodles)

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

– 1 small onion, thinly sliced

– 1 small carrot, julienned

– 1 small bell pepper (capsicum), thinly sliced

– 1/2 cup cabbage, thinly sliced

– 1/4 cup spring onions (scallions), chopped

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon vinegar

– 1 teaspoon chili sauce (optional)

– Salt to taste

– Pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Cook the noodles according to the instructions on the package. Drain and rinse them under cold water to prevent sticking. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in a wok or a large pan over medium-high heat.

3. Add minced garlic and grated ginger to the hot oil and sauté for a minute until fragrant.

4. Add sliced onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

5. Add julienned carrots, sliced bell peppers, and sliced cabbage to the pan. Stir-fry the vegetables for 2-3 minutes until they are slightly tender but still retain their crunch.

6. Add the cooked noodles to the pan and toss them with the vegetables.

7. In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce (if using). Pour this sauce mixture over the noodles and vegetables. Stir well to coat everything evenly.

8. Season with salt and pepper according to your taste. Be cautious with the salt as soy sauce is already salty.

9. Continue to stir-fry the noodles and vegetables for another 2-3 minutes until everything is well combined and heated through.

10. Turn off the heat and sprinkle chopped spring onions (scallions) over the noodles for added freshness and flavor.