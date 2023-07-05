Kriti Sanon opens production house Blue Butterfly Films

Kriti Sanon announced her entry into film production on Tuesday under the label Blue Butterfly Films, saying she will support stories that “touch people’s hearts.” The 32-year-old actress, who has been in the business for about a decade, made the revelation on her Instagram page.

“And now it’s time to change gears!” For the past nine years, I’ve been living my aspirations in this amazing sector. I took tiny steps, learned, matured, and grew into the actress I am today! “I adore every bit and aspect of filmmaking ” Sanon remarked.

And now it’s time to do more, be more, learn more, and tell more stories that will touch my heart, and hopefully yours as well. “Here’s to constantly evolving and discovering your most beautiful self,” she concluded.

The actress intimated that she will reveal “something special” on Wednesday. “Beyond excited to finally begin BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!!” exclaimed the actor, who was most recently seen in “Adipurush.”

Sanon’s forthcoming projects include the dystopian action thriller “Ganpath” starring Tiger Shroff, a love drama opposite Shahid Kapoor, and “The Crew” with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.