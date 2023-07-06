Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency depreciated against the US dollar in early trade. The strengthening of the US currency in the overseas market and elevated crude oil prices weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.36, then fell to 82.45, registering a decline of 20 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.25 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03% to 103.40. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,603.15 crore.