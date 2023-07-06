Philadelphia city officials announce the filing of a lawsuit against two manufacturers of ghost guns

Philadelphia city officials have announced the initiation of a legal lawsuit against two ghost gun manufacturers, JSD Supply and Polymer 80, following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of five individuals in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to a local TV channel.

Ghost guns are firearms typically assembled by individuals using parts that can be purchased without undergoing a background check or registration. These weapons are referred to as “ghost guns” because they lack serial numbers or traceable markings, making them difficult to track or identify.

The 60-page lawsuit alleges that these companies ship gun parts to addresses in Philadelphia without conducting mandatory background checks or verifying the identity and age of the purchasers.

During a news conference, Mayor Jim Kenny stated that the manufacturers attempt to evade liability by claiming they sell parts rather than complete guns. However, Mayor Kenny emphasized that the gun kits sold by these companies can be assembled by virtually anyone within minutes. The city aims to hold the manufacturers accountable for the consequences resulting from the use of these firearms.

Philadelphia has witnessed a significant rise in the use of ghost guns in criminal activities over the past four years. In 2019, there were 95 instances involving ghost guns in crimes, which increased to 250 in 2020, then doubled to 571 in 2021, and further surged to 575 in 2022, according to media reports.

In 2023 alone, there have already been 292 cases of ghost guns used in crimes, including the recent mass shooting in Kingsessing where an AR-15 and a 9mm ghost gun were used.

The manufacturers of these firearms remain unidentified.

Philadelphia city officials are seeking both monetary damages and injunctive relief from the manufacturers. The lawsuit aims to secure the safety of Philadelphia’s residents, as communities like Kingsessing and others in the city often live in fear due to the presence of unregulated firearms. Representatives from JSD Supply claimed to be unaware of the lawsuit, while Polymer 80 did not respond to inquiries from Action News.

It is noteworthy that other cities have also taken legal action against these manufacturers. Polymer 80 recently settled a lawsuit with Los Angeles, agreeing to pay $5 million in damages.

Authorities announced that the Philadelphia gunman, identified as Kimbrady Carriker, has been charged with the murder of five individuals during the Fourth of July weekend. Prior to committing one of the numerous mass shootings that occurred over the holiday break in the United States, the suspect had posted disturbing content on social media.

This incident resulted in the deaths of five people and the injury of two children. Such acts of mass violence have unfortunately become all too common in a country plagued by gun violence.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, between Friday evening and Wednesday morning, a total of 16 mass shootings occurred in the United States, resulting in 15 fatalities and 94 injuries. The archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more individuals, excluding the shooter, are either killed or injured.