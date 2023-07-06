Tragic Murder Unfolds in Kochi as Beggar Dispute Turns Fatal

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a dispute between two beggars led to the untimely demise of Sabu, a native of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred near Ernakulam Jose junction, where Sabu was fatally stabbed by Robin, a local resident of Fort Kochi. After committing the heinous act, Robin surrendered himself to the Ernakulam North police.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the accused, Robin, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Following the tragedy, Sabu’s lifeless body was transferred to Ernakulam General Hospital. The authorities are actively investigating the case to bring justice to the victim and ensure that the responsible parties face appropriate legal consequences.