DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

World Archery Youth Championships: India’s Priyansh, Avneet Kaur win junior mixed team gold

Jul 6, 2023, 11:22 am IST

Limerick: In archery, India’s  Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event at the World Archery Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland. The Indian pair defeated  Israel in the final by ‘146-144’.

India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma won the bronze medal after defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

Also Read: Dubai amends traffic law, Dh50,000 fine for violations 

The World Archery Youth Championships event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3 to 9.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 6, 2023, 11:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button