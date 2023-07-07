Crunchy and Flavorful Dried Prawn Fry Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup dried prawns

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for frying

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish (optional)

– Lemon wedges for serving (optional)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the dried prawns thoroughly under running water to remove any impurities. Soak them in warm water for about 15-20 minutes to soften. Drain the water and set the prawns aside.

2. Heat oil in a pan or kadai over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chopped onions and slit green chilies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste to the pan and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

4. Now, add the soaked and drained dried prawns to the pan. Stir well and cook for about 5 minutes until they start to turn slightly crispy.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix everything together to coat the prawns evenly with the spices.

6. Continue frying the prawns for another 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they become golden brown and crispy.

7. Once the prawns are fried to your desired crispiness, remove them from the heat.

8. Drain the excess oil by placing the fried prawns on a paper towel.

9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves if desired.

10. Serve the dried prawn fry as a delicious appetizer or as a side dish with steamed rice or roti. Squeeze some lemon juice over the fried prawns for an extra tangy kick, if desired.

Enjoy the crunchy and flavorful dried prawn fry!