Toyota unveils sixth-generation RAV4

Mumbai: Toyota has officially revealed the sixth-generation RAV4. The new RAV4 now comes only as a hybrid (HEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV). There will be no petrol-only version this time. A sportier GR Sport model will also be available.

At the front, it features C-shaped LED headlights and a grille painted to match the body colour. It also has large air intakes and trapezoidal wheel arches. The wheels come in 17, 18, or 20 inches, depending on which trim you pick.

At the back, LED taillights stretch across the tailgate, accompanied by a large roof spoiler and practical roof rails. The rear bumper gets a rugged skid plate.

The new RAV4 measures roughly 4.6 metres in length, with height varying between 1.69 and 1.72 metres, depending on the model. The wheelbase remains at 2.69 metres.

There are three main styles to pick from: Core, Sport, and Rugged. Each style offers different trims – the Core includes LE, XLE, and Limited; Rugged introduces the new Woodland grade; and Sport features SE, XSE, and the sporty GR Sport trim.

Inside, the new RAV4 features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system in either 10.5 or 12.9 inches, depending on the model. It offers a heads-up display and a premium nine-speaker JBL audio system, with a six-speaker system standard. Notably, Toyota has removed physical buttons for climate control, replacing them with digital controls on the touchscreen. The new infotainment system runs on Toyota’s Arene software platform, marking a step towards fully software-defined vehicles.

Toyota has dropped pure petrol engines for the RAV4’s new generation. It now comes exclusively as a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Both use a 2.5-litre petrol engine but differ in power:

HEV: Produces 226 Bhp in front-wheel drive and 236 Bhp with all-wheel drive.

PHEV: Only all-wheel drive, delivering a powerful 320 Bhp.

The PHEV can drive up to 80 kilometres on electric power alone. Certain trims like the XSE and Woodland also support DC fast charging via a CCS port, which can recharge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.