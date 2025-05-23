Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet

Beijing: A Moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Tibet on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier on May 12, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tibet . It took place at a shallow depth of 10km. On April 23, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck the region. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook Tibet on the same day.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh’s Leh on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage at this time.