IAF helps IndiGo flight after Lahore denies airspace clearance

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe mid-air turbulence on May 21 due to a sudden hailstorm near its destination. The flight, carrying 227 passengers, sustained visible damage to its nose, prompting the crew to seek a deviation in flight path toward Pakistani airspace to ensure safety. However, despite a formal request via the Indian Air Force’s Northern Area Control Centre (NACC), the Lahore Air Traffic Control denied clearance, citing an existing NOTAM that bans Indian-registered aircraft from entering Pakistan’s airspace until May 23.

Clarifying the situation, Indian Air Force sources stated that the IAF does not have authority to approve deviations into international airspace, but facilitated contact with Lahore ATC to support the request. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had initially stated the IAF denied clearance, but IAF officials later clarified their role was limited to coordinating through the Delhi Area and relaying Lahore ATC’s communication frequencies to the IndiGo crew. Ultimately, Lahore ATC rejected the request, and the aircraft continued on its original path.

Despite the denial from Pakistan, the IndiGo flight received full assistance from Indian aviation authorities. The NACC provided real-time vectors and speed readouts to help the aircraft navigate safely through turbulent conditions. The flight was guided professionally until it landed safely at Srinagar airport. The incident has sparked concern over passenger safety, especially in situations where international coordination is required during emergencies.