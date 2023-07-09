Corporate jet crashes and bursts into flames near French Valley Airport of Riverside County in California

Tragically, on Saturday morning, a distressing incident occurred near French Valley Airport in Riverside County, California, where a small corporate jet crashed and immediately burst into flames. The airport is located approximately 85 miles south of Los Angeles. Local and federal authorities have confirmed that all six individuals aboard the Cessna C550 business jet tragically lost their lives in the devastating crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Las Vegas when the accident took place at around 4:15 AM local time (0815 GMT). The FAA stated that the plane went down in a field near the airport. Currently, there is no information available regarding the identities of the passengers.

Flight tracking data obtained from FlightAware, a website monitoring flights, indicates that there was only one business jet traveling from Las Vegas to French Valley during the given timeframe. Observations show that the aircraft circled near the crash site once before descending rapidly.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office promptly responded to the scene of the tragedy. Upon arrival, they discovered the aircraft completely engulfed in flames in a field adjacent to the airport. Unfortunately, all six occupants were pronounced dead upon assessment.

The crash caused a bushfire at the location, which ultimately burned an acre of land. Fire department personnel managed to contain the fire later on.

In response to the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would conduct a thorough investigation. The NTSB’s primary objective will be to determine the cause of the crash and identify any contributing factors.

While the cause of the crash remains unknown at present, media reports have highlighted that the area where the accident occurred was heavily blanketed by dense fog during that time.

This tragic event marks the second fatal plane crash near French Valley Airport within a week, as another small plane crashed on July 4, resulting in the pilot’s death.