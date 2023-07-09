Heavy rains pounded Himachal Pradesh, leaving five people dead

Heavy rains slammed Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, causing landslides, destroying homes, and killing five people, officials said. Three members of a family were killed after their house collapsed after a landslip caused by rains in Shimla’s Kotgarh region. Officials named the deceased as Anil, his wife Kiran, and their son Swapnil. A landslip also destroyed a makeshift house in Kullu, killing a lady.

In another incidence, a person was buried alive after a landslip in Chamba’s Katiyan tehsil on Saturday night. According to the state emergency operations centre, thirteen landslides and nine flash floods have been reported across the state in the last 36 hours. On Sunday morning, 736 roads were stopped for traffic, while 1,743 transformers and 138 water supply schemes were disrupted.

National Highway 21 is closed at mile (name of location). This is the same location where commuters were stranded for over 24 hours on June 27 due to a landslip. The Mandi-Kullu route through Kamand was also closed near Ghoda farm. Near Manali, the Manali-Chandigarh highway also collapsed in. Several areas of the state have seen heavy to extremely heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Nangal Dam at Bilaspur received 282.5mm rains followed by Bilaspur 224 mm, Dehra Gopipur 175.4 mm, Una 166.2 mm, Chamba 146.5 mm, Dalhousie 143 mm, Nahan and Manali 131.2 mm, Bilaspur 130 mm, Dharamsala 126.4 mm, Gondla 112 mm, Kangra 108 mm, Solan 107 mm, Jubbarhatti 103 mm, Bhuntar 101 mm, Palampur 94 mm, Narkanda 88 mm, Sundernagar 83 mm, Mandi 80 mm, Shimla 79.4 mm and Mashobra 70 mm. On July 8 and 9, the local meteorological service issued a red alert for unusually heavy rainfall (above 204 mm) in seven areas of the state.