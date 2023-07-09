India’s Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery

Priyansh of India became the under-21 world champion in compound archery, bringing India’s medal tally to nine, including five gold here. On Saturday, Priyansh defeated Slovenia’s Aljaz Brenk 147-141 in the men’s U-21 solo final of the World Archery Youth Championships.

Earlier, Aditi Swami defeated Leann Drake of the United States 142-136 to win the women’s Under-18 title. Priyansh had a difficult first round in which former Under-18 world champion Brenk tied him 29-all by shooting two arrows closer to the mark.Following a promising start in the first end, Priyansh came up with a brilliant round of 30 as the Slovenian crumbled under pressure. Priyansh went on to build on his three-point lead after the second end, and he was 118-112 up before the fifth and final round.

The duo finished as they began, shooting 29 apiece, which was enough for Priyansh to win the U-21 world compound title. Aditi defeated Leann in the ongoing Youth World Championships after breaking the Under-18 compound ladies qualification mark at last month’s World Cup. Dominating the competition from the start, Aditi built a five-point lead at the halfway point and secured India’s fourth gold medal of the tournament.