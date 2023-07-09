Karanveer Singh failed in dope test; out for Asian Athletics Championships

Karanveer Singh, the Indian shot putter, failed an out-of-competition dope test and will be dropped from the team for the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok next week. Karanveer was previously chosen to a 54-member Indian team for the July 12-16 continental championships at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. On Saturday night, the Indian squad will depart for Thailand.

“Yes, that is correct,” Adille Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), told PTI on Saturday when asked if Karanveer had failed a dope test.The precise date of the dope test and the name of the prohibited substance are unknown. Earlier in the day, an Indian team source suggested that Karanveer could be left out of the squad departing from New Delhi and Bengaluru for Thailand.

Karanveer, 25, earned bronze in the Federation Cup in May with a throw of 19.05m and finished second in the National Inter-State Championships in June with a throw of 19.78m, trailing Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor. He is presently sixth on the season’s top ranking among Asians.

He has a personal best of 20.10m, which he achieved last year in the National Open Championships. Toor will be the only Indian competing in the men’s shot put event at the Asian Championships.