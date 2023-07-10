Deadly Deluge: 24 Lives Lost in North India as Torrential Rain Wreaks Havoc, Paralyzing Rail and Road Networks

Torrential rains have unleashed chaos and devastation across various parts of North India, resulting in the loss of 24 lives and wreaking havoc on the region. Landslides, flash floods, and swelling rivers have turned the situation grim, affecting multiple states including Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The inclement weather conditions have disrupted normal life, paralyzing transportation systems and inundating roads and residential areas.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, four individuals found themselves stranded in the Narmada river, prompting a rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force. Remarkably, the stranded individuals were provided with food assistance delivered by a drone, as reported by ANI.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Beas river’s rising water level due to incessant rainfall has left six people stranded in Nagwai, triggering a rescue operation to ensure their safety. Record-breaking rainfall has overwhelmed the region’s civic infrastructure, with images circulating online depicting the alarming aftermath: vehicles floating like paper boats on waterlogged roads, residential areas submerged, temples and structures engulfed by swollen rivers, and land cave-ins.

Authorities have issued heavy downpour warnings for specific areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. In Delhi, which experienced its highest July rainfall in a single day since 1982, concerns have been raised about the rising water level of the Yamuna river. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported staggering rainfall figures, with Delhi receiving 153 mm in 24 hours, while Chandigarh and Ambala in Haryana recorded record-breaking rainfall of 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm, respectively.

The impact of the torrential rains is far-reaching, with schools in Delhi and its neighboring NCR cities, Gurugram and Noida, being closed to ensure the safety of students. In Ghaziabad, schools will remain closed not only due to the rainfall but also to accommodate the “kanwar yatra” until July 17.

Transportation systems, particularly railways, have been severely affected, leading to the cancellation and diversion of several trains by the Northern Railways. Additionally, waterlogging has forced the suspension of traffic at multiple locations. Landslides have claimed five lives in Himachal Pradesh alone, prompting a red alert for extremely heavy rains in ten districts.

Neighboring Uttarakhand witnessed tragedy as three pilgrims lost their lives in a landslide near Gular on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. Rescue operations were initiated, and search efforts continue to locate three missing individuals. In various parts of the state, including Kashipur and Barkot, houses collapsed due to landslides, resulting in casualties.

Jammu and Kashmir faced its own share of devastation, with two people losing their lives in a landslide that struck a passenger bus in Doda district. In Ladakh’s Kargil district, a man was tragically killed when his vehicle was crushed under a boulder that rolled down a hill along the Leh-Srinagar national highway. The bodies of two soldiers swept away by flash floods were also recovered in Poonch district.

The situation in North India remains precarious, with widespread rainfall causing flash floods and leaving hundreds stranded. Chandratal in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district has seen around 200 people marooned, while sections of the Chandigarh-Manali highway have been washed away by the surging waters of the Beas river. Landslides and cave-ins have made several mountainous villages in Uttarakhand inaccessible by road.

Punjab and Haryana also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas. Authorities have been actively involved in providing assistance to affected individuals, with the Punjab government directing officials to visit affected areas and extend necessary support. In Haryana, a flood control room has been established due to rivers Markanda, Ghaggar, and Tangri approaching the danger mark. Gurugram, in particular, has witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion, resulting in corporate houses being advised to work from home and schools declaring a holiday.

The monsoon season’s cumulative rainfall has reached 243.2 mm, exceeding the normal average of 239.1 mm for this period. However, regional disparities persist, with the eastern and northeastern regions facing a rainfall deficit while North India experiences excessive rainfall. Central India has seen a slight excess, while the rainfall deficiency in South India has reduced. The India Meteorological Department attributes the intense rainfall spell in Northwest India, including Delhi, to the interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds.

As the monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc, the affected states remain on high alert, striving to minimize further damage and loss of life. The resilience and coordination of rescue teams, combined with preventive measures by local authorities, are crucial in managing the crisis and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population.