Delhi receives the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982

In the past 48 hours, Delhi witnessed the highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, with 153 mm of rain recorded within the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi Minister Atishi, while inspecting various areas of the city after the rainfall, stated that the city received 20% of its two-month rainfall in just one day, surpassing a 40-year record. The drainage system in Delhi was designed based on rainfall patterns from previous years, so efforts are being made to enhance its capacity.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cancelled the Sunday off for all government employees, instructing them to remain on the ground and inspect the problem areas. Mayors and ministers were also asked to inspect their respective areas.

The heavy monsoon rains on Saturday caused chaos in residential and commercial areas of Delhi, resulting in overflowing drains, flooded roads, traffic paralysis, and extensive waterlogging. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 126.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Delhi government officials reported that the city received over 100 mm of rainfall in a single day, which accounts for 15% of its total monsoon season rainfall. They explained that such a large volume of water cannot be drained while the rain is ongoing, but it will clear rapidly once the rain stops. Areas like Connaught Place experienced water entering storerooms, and the Minto Bridge underpass was closed due to waterlogging.

Pedestrians and motorists faced difficulties navigating waterlogged roads, footpaths, and flyovers. Traders made efforts to prevent rainwater from flooding their shops. This was the first heavy rainfall of the season, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange” alert on Saturday and a “yellow” alert for Sunday.

Charan Singh, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, stated that the intensity of rain will continue in the mountains while it will decrease in the plains. However, heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR for the next 24 hours, with lower intensity in the following four to five days. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The heavy rainfall led to numerous complaints of waterlogging, fallen trees, and potholes. Traffic was affected in several areas, including Aurobindo Marg, Rohtak Road, and Ring Road. Traders expressed their concerns about flooding and losses, highlighting the shortcomings of Delhi’s smart city claims.

The IMD attributed the intense rainfall to a prevailing western disturbance over northern India. Waterlogging caused traffic jams in various parts of Delhi. Over the past 48 hours, the monsoon rains have resulted in at least 12 deaths in northern India. The IMD has predicted more rain in the coming days.