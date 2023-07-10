Rains battered parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day

Rains lashed sections of Punjab and Haryana for the third day in a row on Monday, with authorities working around the clock to reach people in the worst-affected areas. It has been raining in various regions of Punjab and Haryana since the morning, according to the meteorological service.

In light of the current situation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all of his pre-scheduled programmes for the day and called an emergency meeting of senior officials from various departments, including Home, Disaster Management, and Urban Local Bodies, according to officials. Khattar will also attend a video-conference meeting with deputy commissioners later in the day, according to sources. Authorities in Punjab and Haryana have already ordered the closure of schools in several affected areas.

As severe rains lashed numerous parts of Punjab, the Patiala district government requested Army help after water surged from the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Rajpura town due to a crack. According to officials, the Army has been placed on high alert in various districts of Punjab. Water invaded a private hospital in Rajpura, and patients were transferred to two other hospitals, they added. There were breaches in distributaries and minor canals in some areas of Punjab. Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also been sent in flood-ravaged districts including as Mohali, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib. Schools have also been instructed to remain closed on Monday in some of Punjab and Haryana’s worst-affected areas, including Rupnagar, Mohali, Patiala, Ambala, and Panchkula.