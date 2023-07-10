Ten people, including a pastor arrested for illegal religious conversion

Ten persons, including a pastor, were arrested on Monday for allegedly engaging in unlawful religious conversion in the Nanpara district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police in Nanpara Pastor Baburam is accused of persuading poor villagers to convert to Christianity in Siddhanpurwa hamlet, according to Rahul Pandey. Other others helped him with this task.

On Sunday, ten persons, including Baburam, were arrested after a complaint was filed against 19 people on allegations of unlawful conversion. Pandey stated that efforts are being made to apprehend the other offenders. According to investigators, Baburam and his wife allegedly enticed the locals to convert to Christianity by offering to treat their diseases, including cancer.