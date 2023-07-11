34 people reported dead across Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents

During the last 24 hours, 34 persons were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh. According to a government official, the deaths occurred on Monday as a result of lightning, drowning, and other reasons when the state was lashed by torrential rain.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed shock and worry over the loss of life and directed that permitted relief sums of Rs 4 lakh be distributed immediately to the relatives of the dead. He also issued directions to offer proper treatment to people injured as a result of natural disasters. According to the state relief commissioner’s office, 17 people died as a result of lightning, 12 drowned, and five died as a result of rainfall.

According to the relief commissioner’s office, one person died in Etawah, Unnao, Agra, and Ballia, and two in Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, and Ghazipur. Lightning struck Mainpuri, killing four people.One person died due to drowning in the Sant Kabir Nagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, two in Badaun, four in Bareilly, and five in Rae Bareli, while all major rivers were in spate due to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, one person has died in each of the districts of Etah, Kannauj, and Kaushambi. Due to severe rain, two more people were killed in Muzaffarnagar. The constant rain has disrupted life in several districts, particularly in the state’s eastern regions.