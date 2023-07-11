9 years after coup power, Thailand’s prime minister announces retirement from politics

Nine years after he was installed as prime minister by a military coup, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he was leaving politics and that he would only hold the position for a limited time.

His announcement was widely anticipated following the crushing defeat of his military-backed United Thai Nation party in the elections held on May 14—36 of the 500 seats were won by the party. Until a new administration is established, he will continue to serve as interim premier.

The former army chief, a staunch advocate of the royal rule, presided over a junta until a vote in 2019 and was elected by parliament to serve as prime minister for another four years, a decision his detractors claim was predetermined.

Prayuth, 69, has refuted that claim and claimed on Tuesday that he had ‘achieved many successes.’ ‘I as Prime Minister have worked hard to protect the nation, religion, monarchy for the benefit of the beloved people. The result is currently bearing fruit for the public,’ he said in a statement.

‘I have tried to strengthen the country in all areas for stability and peace and overcame many obstacles domestically and internationally.’

Prayuth has faced many challenges in the nine years since his coup, including court proceedings, confidence votes in the house, and street demonstrations by opponents who viewed him as an opportunist without a legitimate public mandate.

His statement came as the new parliament was getting ready to meet and vote on the next prime minister, a decision that was far from certain.