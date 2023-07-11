R Balki’s highly anticipated film Ghoomer to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

R Balki’s highly anticipated movie “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher, is set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August. The film has been chosen as the opening film for the 14th edition of the festival, which will be held in Melbourne, Australia from August 11 to 20, 2023.

“Ghoomer” also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. The story revolves around a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. R Balki, known for his emotionally charged narratives, is celebrated as one of the most powerful storytellers in Indian cinema.

Balki and Abhishek Bachchan expressed their delight in a joint statement, saying, “It’s indeed an honor and pleasure for us that ‘Ghoomer’ will be the opening film at the IFFM.”

“‘Ghoomer’ is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. ‘Ghoomer’ is a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG.”

Saiyami Kher also shared her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled and extremely honored that ‘Ghoomer’ will be the opening film at IFFM. This film is very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, and I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me, this film is much more than just the sport. It’s a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. It feels extra special that people will be watching ‘Ghoomer’ at IFFM for the first time. Couldn’t have asked for anything better than coming to the land of the great Shayne Warne to showcase our film.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is now the largest Indian film festival outside of India and has received numerous awards. With its captivating opening night and a lineup of exciting events at iconic venues across Melbourne, the festival promises to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience.