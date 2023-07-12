Mansukh Mandaviya warns against spurious drugs making firms

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, advised small and medium-sized pharma makers on Tuesday to be vigilant about medicine quality and to ‘expeditiously’ shift towards excellent manufacturing practises through self-regulation. His comments came after cough syrup made in India was connected to the deaths of children in The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

He also stated that Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 would be phased in to make it mandatory for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSME). Schedule M outlines excellent manufacturing practises that drug manufacturers must follow. “There will be no compromise with the quality of drugs manufactured in India,” he added, adding that companies that produce counterfeit drugs will face harsh penalties.

The health minister emphasised the significance of self-regulation in the MSME pharma sector in order for India to retain its role as the ‘pharmacy of the world.’

“Our global position in the pharmaceutical industry is built on the quality of our products. We must take every feasible measure to increase our position in terms of value and quality. As a result, the role of self-regulation becomes crucial,” he explained. Mandaviya also asked the pharmaceuticals Controller General of India (DCGI) to take harsh measures against any pharmaceutical manufacturing enterprises that produce counterfeit pharmaceuticals. “There shall be no compromise with regard to the quality of drugs manufactured in India,” he stated.

Last month, after India’s image took a hit, the Union Health Ministry increased its supervision of cough syrup. Before exporting items, pharmaceutical enterprises must get a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory, according to the government.