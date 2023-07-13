Amid protests in Patna, tear gas used, BJP leaders lathicharged

On Thursday, as they were protesting the Bihar government over the placement of teachers in the state, several BJP officials in Patna, Bihar, were lathicharged.

Details indicate that the BJP leaders were lathicharged while participating in a ‘Vidhan Sabha March.’ To scatter the BJP workers, security personnel also sprayed tear gas and used water cannons.

JP Nadda, the head of the BJP, tweeted after the incident, ‘The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government.’

‘The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges,’ Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

In the meanwhile, the Bihar Education Department issued an order prohibiting department employees from taking vacation time over the upcoming week.

The directive stated that district programme officers, education officers, and other officials’ leaves were suspended.

The order further stated that employees of the education department would need Deputy Secretary KK Pathak’s approval before taking leaves under unusual circumstances.