Damaged Lucknow Vande Bharat Express window panes will be repaired at Gorakhpur

According to the North Eastern Railways (NER), the Lucknow Vande Bharat Express would be restored at Gorakhpur after being damaged by stone pelting.

On Monday, a train from Gorakhpur to Lucknow began to experience stone pelting as it neared the Sohawal railway station. As a result, the glass panes of four executive class coaches were smashed.

According to police, neither the personnel nor the passengers were injured in that incident. ‘Instructions have been given to the RPF to escort it and three people have already been arrested for pelting stones and damaging the windows in Ayodhya. The repair work of Vande Bharat train will be done in NE Railway Coach and Depot and strict legal action will be taken against such lawless people,’ Chief PRO, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said.

According to authorities, those who were detained were irate because the train had killed six goats.