Lord Hanuman to be the official mascot of 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok

‘Lord Hanuman’, one of the most revered Gods in India, will be the official mascot during this edition of the Asian Athletics Championships starting in Bangkok on Wednesday. The championships are taking place to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Asian Athletics Association.

The Asian Athletics Association wrote about how Lord Hanuman is the epitome of loyalty and courage on its official website. “The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship. As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama’s service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom … Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion,” the Asian Athletics Association said in its website.

India, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, would look for an impactful show in the Championships. The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru. Hosts Thailand are one among nine teams that have taken part in all 23 previous versions of the event, with the 24th Championships in 2021 being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other eight teams are Hong Kong, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Singapore.