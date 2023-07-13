Para Athletics World Championships 2023: India’s Nishad Kumar wins silver medal

Paris: India’s Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in ongoing Para Athletics World Championships 2023 in Paris. Nishad bagged this medal. Nishad won the silver medal in the High Jump T47 event with his sixth and final attempt with a 2.09m leap.

Earlier, Praveen Kumar won bronze medal in the men’s high jump T64 event. In the men’s F51/F52 discus throw event, Ajitkumar Panchal won the gold medal.

Also Read: Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: India bag 4 gold medals

Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, and Ajitkumar Panchal have secured their berths for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.