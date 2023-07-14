Asian Athletics Championships 2023: India win 3 gold and 3 bronze medals

Bangkok: Indian athletes have won 3 gold and 3 bronze medals in the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. India’s Jyothi Yarraji won gold in 100m hurdles, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold in the men’s triple jump and Ajay Kumar Saroj in men’s 1500m.

Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in long jump 400m events and the other two bronze medalists are Abhishek Pal and Aishwarya Kailash Mishra in men’s 10000m and women’s 400m, respectively. India is placed third on the medals table behind China and Japan.