In government hospital, man dies after oxygen mask caught fire

In the ICU of a government hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, a 23-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after it is claimed that his oxygen mask caught fire.

The family of Vaibhav Sharma, a resident of Anantpura Talab in Kota who died, accused the medical professionals working at the New Medical College Hospital of carelessness.

Late on Wednesday, Vaibhav died.

They said that after receiving a Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment in the ICU, the oxygen mask covering his face caught fire while it was still attached to his neck. He had burns on his face and chest, and he died.

Following his passing, the deceased’s family members and a few BJP and Congress politicians held a four-hour dharna outside the hospital to call for harsh punishment for the hospital and restitution for the family.

After being appeased, they ended their dharna and accepted Vaibhav’s body.

Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, the principal of the New Medical College Hospital, said a high-level committee had been formed to look into the situation. Investigation into charges of medical malpractice is being done by a group of senior doctors and a forensic team.

The family claimed that before receiving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and DC shock therapy, Vaibhav’s health was good.

The hospital responded by stating that the dead was a TB patient and was in critical condition. They said that before the DC shock used to recover him, he had received CPR an hour earlier.

Sandeep Sharma, a BJP leader and Kota South MLA, expressed his condolences on Vaibhav’s passing and said that medical negligence was to blame.

He asked that the offenders be brought to justice and that the deceased’s family receive payment promptly.