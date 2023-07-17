Professor S Mahendra Dev appointed as new editor of Economic and Political Weekly

Sameeksha Trust chairman Deepak Nayyar announced the appointment of Professor S Mahendra Dev as the new editor of the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Dev will take over for Professor Gopal Guru on August 1.

Guru, who has been with EPW for five years, will finish his term at the end of July 2023. Dev, a Ph.D. from the Delhi School of Economics with post-doctoral research experience at Yale University, is currently a Distinguished Professor at ICFAI, Hyderabad, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Institute for Development Studies, and an independent director on the Axis Bank Board of Directors.

Previously, he was Director and Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research in Mumbai, Chairman of the Government of India’s Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in Washington D.C., Member and Acting Chairman of the Government of India’s National Statistical Commission, and Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies in Hyderabad. According to the statement, he has published or edited 22 books and has about 150 research articles in development economics and macroeconomic policy, as well as the agricultural sector and the rural economy in India.